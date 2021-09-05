Two residential houses, shop gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 5: Two residential houses and a general store shop were gutted in fire in Mangit area of tehsil Khari today.

As per police sources, fire broke out in a residential house at Bharehalla Mangat area of tehsil Khari today afternoon. The fire also engulfed a general store shop.

The houses were owned by Mohammad Ramzan Wani, son of Mohammad Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani, son of Gul Mohammad Wani while the shop was owned by Bashir Ahmed.

On seeing the flames billowing out, the locals rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the flames. Army personnel also reached the spot and assisted in the fire dousing operation.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control, but till then the residential house and the general store were completely damaged in the fire.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Khari Police has taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, the residents expressed their concern over the non-availability of road connectivity. “Fire tenders can’t reach our village due to non-availability of road connectivity”, they said and alleged that due to non-availability of road connectivity, the people have suffered damaged due to fire incidents because the fire tenders can’t reach the spot on time to douse the flames.

The residents demanded proper road connectivity so as to save properties of the people.