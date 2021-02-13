Training prog on ‘Traffic Management & Handling of Accident Victims’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 13: Weeklong training programme on “Traffic Management and Handling of Traffic Accident Victims” concluded at SK Police Academy here.

Thirty three officers of the rank of constable to Inspector underwent the training course.

The course was designed to enhance the knowledge, capacity, skills and aptitude of trainee officers viz-a-viz traffic management and handling of accident victims from the available resources.

To achieve the objectives of the training programme, experienced guest speakers having firsthand knowledge in the field were invited.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic Jammu, Jatinder Singh Johar, SSP Traffic NHW, Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu, Bihari Lal, SP IR 2nd Battalion Rajouri, Kamal Sharma, CPO, CID Headquarters, Dr Narinder Gupta (Retd) and others have delivered lectures and shared their experience on the subject.

During the valedictory address, Mohan Lal, Assistant Director (Outdoor) SKPA Udhampur stress upon the need to face the challenge of proper traffic management and regulation in the current situation of traffic population on the roads.

He advised the participating officers to implement the knowledge acquired in this course for the betterment of the society in letter and spirit with dedication and zeal.

Among others present were Ajay Dogra SrPO (Course Co-ordinator), Suraj Singh, DySP (R&D/Administration) and Kewal Kishore, Inspector (Course Secretary).