DGP reviews functioning of Police Workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited Police Workshop PCR Kashmir and Security Workshop and took stock of the functioning of these units and interacted with technical and supervisory staff.

DGP first visited Police Workshop PCR Kashmir and later visited the Security Workshop.

Singh while inspecting different sections of these workshops and taking stock of their functioning emphasized upon the technical staff to put in the best possible efforts to ensure maximum services to the department. He inspected the vehicles which have been improvised by these workshops with additional safety features.

DGP during interaction with the police technical teams deputed at these workshops said that these teams are doing a commendable job in improving the safety requirements for the personnel on ground. During inspection of different sections of these workshops the DGP stressed upon the supervisory officers and technical staff to work with more dedication in providing necessary services to the personnel and the department continuously. He issued on spot direction for rewarding the technical teams deputed at these workshops.

DGP directed the officers to submit the requirements to the PHQ and added that all possible support will be provided for improving the work and efficiency of these workshops.

During his briefing, SSP Police Workshop Dr SD Chowdhary said that Police Workshop PCR Kashmir has modified 14 vehicles including an ambulance.

The security workshop has modified 7 vehicles, DySP Shameema informed the DGP. In addition to this more 1500 departmental vehicles have been repaired by these workshops.

The vehicles with additional safety features will be allotted to the police personnel deputed in Kashmir valley.