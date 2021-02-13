Powered with Modi vision, J&K set to create history: RP Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: Jammu-Kashmir is set to create history as every eye is focused to develop the region emphatically powered with the strong vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stated BJP national spokesperson, R.P. Singh at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here today.

RP Singh was addressing a meeting of party media team, in which he discussed various concurrent political issues of J&K and prompted the party spokespersons to launch scathing attack on the misleading agenda unleashed by the opposition parties on various issues.

J&K BJP chief spokesperson, Adv. Sunil Sethi also addressed the meeting in which party spokespersons Brig. (Veteran) Anil Gupta, Girdhari Lal Raina, Rajni Sethi, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana, G. M. Mir, Inderjeet Sambyal, Dr. Darakshana Andrabi, Abhijeet Jasrotia, Dr. Tahir Choudhary and media secretary and media Department in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra participated.

RP Singh said that it was due to the infamous policies of previous Governments led by Congress and other parties in J&K, the region lacked in infrastructure, job opportunities and the professional colleges. The political parties here used the black Articles 35A and 370 for their every personal greed and personally secured that the masses here suffer or one pretext or other and never thought about the development. Now the J&K is set to develop from and rather create history in development with the strong vision of PM Modi, he said.

Singh prompted the media team of J&K BJP to aggressively counter the misleading agenda of opposition political parties. He also asked them to take all public welfare schemes initiated by Modi Government to public and ensure that their intended benefit reaches up to the public stressing that media team has prime responsibility to ensure this.

Adv. Sunil Sethi threw light on the various political issues of the J&K and discussed them with the national leader. He also sought the insight on various current issues which were highlighted by other spokespersons.

Meeting was coordinated by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra.