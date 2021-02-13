Annual fest of IIM Sirmaur ‘SIERRA’ begins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 13: SIERRA, the annual fest of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur was inaugurated today.

Sierra is the annual management, sports, and cultural fest where institutes from all over India compete against each another in various events for extravagant prizes.

With prizes worth over Rs 8 lakhs, the students from various prestigious institutes like SIBM Pune, IIM Ranchi, IMT Hyderabad, NMIMS Mumbai and many more will be competing against each other in 13 management events, six sports events and a cultural event, which all happens to be organized in online mode.

The event started with introducing the theme for SIERRA’21, “Breaking Barriers” after which a screening of the event’s trailer was shown to give the audience a brief glimpse of what is to come in the next two days. Following that, Dr Pradipta Patra, Chairperson Programs, spoke upon the main ideas behind events like Sierra which is actually to give students a chance to expand their peer network.

He highlighted that one of the significant advantages that online mode has is that now the students can interact with peers they wouldn’t have had a chance to interact with before, which truly represents the theme of the event, “Breaking Barriers”.

Following him, Dr Parul Malik, the Co-chairperson Programs, announced the official inauguration of the event. She also talked about the difficulty of the event now that it has to be organized online. She encouraged the organizing team on creating a legacy that will last for the next batches to come.

The institute also became part of month-long campaign “National Road Safety Month” announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India between 18 Jan to 17 Feb. The faculty, staff and students of IIM Sirmaur took a pledge for Road Safety where all of them pledged that they will maintain and respect all the traffic rules.

Towards the end of the inaugural function, the Secretary of Sanskriti – the cultural committee of IIM Sirmaur, Kallol Hazarika delivered a vote of thanks to Prof (Dr) Neelu Rohmetra, Director IIM Sirmaur and other faculty and staff of IIM Sirmaur.