Training prog on capacity building of JKP with NIA concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The 3rd phase training programme on capacity building of JKP with NIA concluded.

Organizing these training programmes is a part of the police headquarters’ initiative of upgrading and updating investigation skills of officers and personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The valedictory function was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, DIG NIA Sanjukta Parasor, DIG JSK Range Atul Goel, senior officers of J&K police, NIA officers and investigation officers from Jammu Zone and CID.

The chief guest Advocate General J&K DC Raina while speaking on the occasion said that peace is very important for every development and added that J&K police has a very pivotal role in maintaining it in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that proper documentation and evidence collection is important for securing the convictions and also threw light as to how an effective investigation is conducted.

He said that we are facing a number of challenges today and added that collective and effective performance of the officers would definitely contribute in safeguarding the people and the society. He said that every dossier has to be prepared in such a way that it satisfies the requirements of the law. He extended his good wishes to the officers of J&K for their assignments.

121 J&K Police investigators including 1 SP, 11 DySPs, 9 Prosecuting officers, 14 Inspectors, 63 PSIs and 12 ASIs of J&K Police participated in the training programme. Earlier, 210 officers from Kashmir Zone were trained with the special investigation skills during two capacity building programmes held at Police Headquarters Srinagar. More such training programme are being organized for JKP investigating officer in Jammu Zone.