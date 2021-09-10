SUF demands exemplary punishment for killer of Wazir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Sikh United Front (SUF) J&K has demanded that investigation into the murder of Tarlochan Singh Wazir in Delhi should reach logical conclusion in shortest possible time and exemplary punishment should be given to the culprits responsible of the heinous crime.

In a press conference here today SUF chairman, Sudershan Singh Wazir condemned the killing of Tarlochan Singh and said that people of J&K especially Sikhs were shocked by his murder as he was respected by leaders across the party lines.

Sudershan Singh hailed the transferring of the case to Crime Branch Delhi and added that the Crime Branch should look if there is any deep rooted conspiracy behind the murder.

He said that Tarlochan Singh was a philanthropist, an eminent figure in J&K politics especially as a representative of Sikh community not only in J&K but also outside the State.

“He was helpful to any needy and poor who visited him and remained chairman of various bodies like Transport Welfare Association J&K, State Gurudwara Prabhandak Board J&K and also served as an MLC,” SUF Chairman said.

Mohinder Singh, chief organizer Bhai Kanaya Nishkam Sewa Society; Darbinder Singh, president Shiromani Akali Dal J&K; Rajinder Singh, general secretary Shiromani Akali Dal J&K; Raja Singh, member DGPC Jammu; Gajan Singh, president J&K Motor Transport Company Association; Surinder Singh Kala, president Fruit and Vegetable Association and others were also present on the occasion.