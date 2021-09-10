Reliance Jio launches JioFiber broadband services in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 10: Reliance Jio launched JioFiber broadband services in Leh.

Being rolled out in a phased manner across several areas of Leh, JioFiber services have been initially launched in Main Market, Housing Colony and Fort road.

Launching the services of JioFiber in Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP Ladakh said that, “People in Ladakh also can now enjoy India’s fastest and affordable internet service wherever required through Jio Fiber network.”

“Beginning of JioFiber broadband services in Leh is a boon for the student community and tourism industry of the Union Territory. Augmenting the e-Governance initiatives of the Government, it will also help to conduct the operations at ease and steady pace in this difficult terrain”, MP added.

JioFiber comes with very unique triple play combination of ultra-high-speed Internet, smart phone fixed line services wherein call from landline to anywhere within India is free and OTT app on Ultra-HD STB helps to convert TVs to Smart TVs along with seamless content search with no need to switch to different apps.

Other dignitaries present at the launch were Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh, Executive Councillors Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Gh Mehdi and Stanzin Chospel and Shehzan Hameed, State Business Head.