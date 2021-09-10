NCW receives 65 complants in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Department hosted the 2nd session of Mahila Jan Sunwai, Circuit House, Canal Road today.

The Jan Sunwai Program was held under the chairpersonship of NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma.

During the Jan Sunwai, 65 complaints of deprivation of rights and other crimes against women like domestic violence, rape, sexual harassment at workplace and Stalking etc were received.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson NCW, Rekha Sharma said these initiatives facilitate effective disposal of complaints received by NCW and also help in collecting information about the problems faced by women in various parts of the country.

Pertinently, the initiative has been launched with an aim to uplift women and bring in gender sensitivity especially by reaching out to women who have been victims of domestic violence.

Among others who attended the Mahila Jan Sunwai were senior consultant NCW Kanchan Khattar; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Additional SP Crime Branch Jammu, Mamta Sharma; Specialist Gender State Resource center for Women Sameena Mir and deputed lawyers from High Court Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority Jammu.