Traffic to ply from Srinagar to Jammu for 2nd day on Kashmir highway

SRINAGAR : Traffic will ply for the second consecutive day on Monday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

No vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction for the second day today, a traffic police official said this morning.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed since last week of December, 2020 due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.

The national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, has been closed for winter months from January Ist, 2021 due to accumulation of more than five feet snow and slippery road conditions , particularly at Zojila pass.

Traffic official said only one-way traffic will ply from Srinagar to Jammu for the second consecutive day on Monday. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he said.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will have to cross Zig Qazigund in south Kashmir between 1000 hrs to 1300 hrs and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from 1600 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he said.

He said the weight bearing capacity of bailey bridge installed at Kela Morh Ramban, where main concrete bridge was damaged on January 10, is only 40 metric tons. Vehicles carrying less than 40 tone weight are allowed to cross over the bailey bridge, he said.

He said security forces are also advised to ply from Srinagar to Jammu as per travel schedule. (agencies)