Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Leh highway for weekly maintenance

SRINAGAR, August 13: Traffic was suspended on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir on Friday for weekly maintenance.

No vehicle was allowed from either side of the Zojila pass today, a traffic police official said.

He said the UTs of Ladakh and J&K have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon project to undertake necessary maintenance on the highway, particularly at Zojila pass. However, traffic between Srinagar to Sonamarg and different parts of the Ladakh to Drass will continue, he said.

Traffic will be resumed on Saturday subject to fair weather and good road condition, he said.

The highway remained closed during winter due to accumulation of snow, particularly at Zojila pass. (Agencies)