Traffic suspended on Ladakh highway due to repair work

SRINAGAR: Traffic was suspended on Tuesday on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley due to some repair work, a traffic police official said.

However, the national highway, linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was through for two-way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one-way only during night.

The 86-km-long historic Mughal road, being seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, was also through for traffic.

We have suspended traffic on the Ladakh highway since Tuesday morning after a message was received from Beacon authorities that some immediate repair was being done Tuesday, traffic police official said.

He said Beacon authorities are carrying some blasting for road repairing and widening. However, he said, as soon as green signal is received from the Beacon authorities and traffic police officials posted at different places on the highway, traffic will be resumed.

Normally we are allowing traffic from Kargil in Ladakh region to Sonmarg in the central Kashmir in the morning , he said, adding later in the afternoon Ladakh bound vehicles are allowed from Sonmarg.

He said Light Moving Vehicles are allowed from both sides on Srinagar-Jammu national highway with some restrictions. Kashmir bound LMVs have to leave Jakheni, Udhampur from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs while Jammu bound LMV have to leave 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs Zig Qazigund, he said, adding no LMV will be allowed from both sides after the deadline.

However, he said, HMVs and load carriers will be allowed from one way only and Tuesday traffic will ply from Kashmir to Jammu. However, HMVs will have to leave Zig Qazigund from 1700 hrs to 0200 hrs and no vehicle will be allowed after the deadline from both sides.

He said security force convoy will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar only.

Spokesman said LMVs will be allowed from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region Tuesday. However, only Kashmir HMVs will be allowed on the road.

