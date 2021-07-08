Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal, Leh roads open

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Thursday resumed after remaining suspended on Wednesday on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest the country, in view of weekly maintenance.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic, a traffic police official said this morning.

”We allowed Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) from both Srinagar and Jammu today, he said adding however, Kashmir bound vehicles had to cross Nagrota between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jekhani Udhampur 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. Similarly Jammu bound LMVs will have to cross Zig Qazigund from0700 hrs 1300 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

He said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force vehicles will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only. The Union Territory (UT) administration has decided to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance on every Wedneday so that the highway remain open during other week days, he added.

He said Srinagar-Leh national highway was through for one-way traffic and Ladakh bound vehicles will ply from Srinagar today. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he added.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. Only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) upto ten tyres will ply from Srinagar towards Poonch on the road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Only LMV will be allowed from both sides on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, he said. (AGENCIES)