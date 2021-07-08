Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as Union health minister

NEW DELHI : The second-term Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday assumed office as Union Health Minister, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Before taking the charge, he offered prayers in his office at the Union Health Ministry.

Mandaviya is also given the charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Earlier, he served as minister of state (MOS) for ports, shipping and waterways and MOS for chemical and fertilisers.

The two-time MP has also served as a member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate and the Ministry of Textiles.

Mandaviya was also the Chairman of the state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. (Agency)