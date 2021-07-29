Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR, July 29: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was resumed on Thursday after being suspended for weekly maintenance yesterday.

The national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are also through, a traffic police official said.

He said two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) was today allowed from Srinagar and Jammu on the highway which connects Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Jammu only, the official said, adding that no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction.

The administration has decided not to allow any traffic on the highway every Wednesday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance on the road, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel.

The national highway, linking UT Ladakh with Kashmir was also through for one-way traffic and vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Leh today.

Two way LMVs will ply from both sides on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road, he said Mughal road which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch was also through.

However, he said commuters are advised not to travel without confirming the status of these highways and roads from Traffic Control Units (TRU) and Police Control Rooms (PCRs) in view of inclement weather prediction issued by the meteorological department. (Agencies)