Police refute news about recovery of IED in Pulwama

SRINAGAR, July 29: Refuting media reports about the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Thursday, a police spokesman warned that action would be taken against people spreading fake news.

He said a fake news is being spread on social media regarding recovery of an IED at village Saimoh in Pulwama.

Rejecting the reports, he said the photo being shown is of same IED that was recovered last month.

”Individual spreading fake news shall be dealt under law”, he said and appealed to people to check the facts before posting any photo or video on social media. (Agencies)