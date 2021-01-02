Traffic resumes on Kashmir highway after one-day suspension

SRINAGAR: Only one-way traffic was resumed this morning on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining suspended on Friday for maintenance.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained shut while Srinagar-Leh national highway has been closed for winter months since Friday due to accumulation of snow which has frozen.

”We resumed one-way traffic on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country”, a traffic police official said today.

He said traffic was suspended on Friday as per government directions to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to carry out necessary repair work and maintenance. Today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he said adding vehicles had to cross Zig Qazigund, gateway of Kashmir, between 0800 hrs1300 hrs.

The Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed to ply from Qazgund towards Jammu, he said adding Kashmir bound fresh perishable carriers and oil tankers shall be allowed from opposite direction subject to traffic situation on the highway.

He said security forces are also directed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu.

Traffic could not be restored on the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region due to accumulation of snow and slippery conditions for the past over three weeks. (agencies)