Former home minister Buta Singh passes away

NEW DELHI: Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.
The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.
His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.
