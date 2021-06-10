Traffic resumes on highways linking Ladakh with Kashmir, Srinagar with Jammu

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Thursday resumed on the national highways, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Srinagar and the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance on Wednesday, a traffic police official said.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic, he said this morning.

He said traffic was allowed on Srinagar- Jammu national highway this morning after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance of the road, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel for a day. The UT administration has banned traffic on Wednesdays for maintenance by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

He said today Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both Srinagar and Jammu sides. However, Kashmir bound vehicles had to leave Nagrota between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur from 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs . Jammu bound LMVs will have to leave Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Jammu to Srinagar. Security forces will also ply from Jammu to Srinagar.

Traffic was also resumed on the national highway, linking UT of Ladakh with Kashmir after remaining closed on Wednesday for maintenance. The UT of Ladakh and UT J&K administrations had decided not to allow any traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh national highway on Wednesday for weekly maintenance. Therefore, he said, no traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Ladakh yesterday on the highway. He said earlier it was Friday when the Beacon authorities were undertaking weekly maintenance of the road which remained closed for about five months due to accumulation of snow since January I.

Meanwhile, the official said that historic Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, was through for traffic. But, he said, only load carriers, including those carrying fresh perishable fruit and vegetables besides empty trucks and oil tankers were being allowed to ply from Heerpora Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch in Jammu region. The vehicles had to ply between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs only, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing. No passenger vehicle or pedestrian movement will be allowed on the road, he added.

Spokesman said Anantnag in south Kashmir and Kishtwar in Jammu region road was also through for traffic. However, only vehicles carrying patients and medical emergencies will be allowed to ply, he said. (agencies)