Employment June 10, 2021

WANTED

A computer operator with good command over English and good Communication skill.

Those interested may please contact on under noted Mobile Nos. 9419763965, 9149706411

Candidates belonging to Jammu City shall be prefered having driving licence of two wheeler/four wheeler

Required

Sales girl required for jewellery shop in jain bazar

2 girls required

pH 9906367896

Wanted

A female staff with good communication skills and computer knowing for an office at Subhash Nagar. Timings:- 10 to 4

Salary:- 6000/-

Mob:- 9906205984

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. We need a female accounting assistant with basic knowledge of accounting, Not important to be fully trained.

2. A Munshi to keep a stock of the inventory, Males will be given preference.

3. A driver, above 40 years of age.

Salary :- Negotiable

For further details kindly feel free to visit (ABC Joinery

Trikuta, Channi Link Road Near

Railway Crossing Trikuta Nagar)

Or on following contact no’s

+917780931187, +919419192678

Job Vacancy

Telecaller – 2 F (Experienced)

Receptionist- 1 F (Experienced)

Maid – 1 F

122/AD Green Belt,

Gandhi Nagar

88035-35088