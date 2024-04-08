Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Apr 8: Authorities on Monday restored movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Officials said that the traffic was allowed ahead after landslide was cleared near Khooni Nallah.

Earlier both sides of traffic movement were stopped on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after landslide hit near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district.

The officials advised motorists to adhere to the advisories issued by Traffic Department and commute lane wise to avoid congestion on the highway.