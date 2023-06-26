Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Traffic Due To Landslides After Heavy Rainfall

JAMMU, Jun 26: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones at Mehar, officials said on Monday.

“NH-44 blocked due to landslide/shooting stones at Mehar. People are advised not to travel till restoration,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.