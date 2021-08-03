Trade and Industry representatives meet J&K Bank CMD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: A delegation comprising of various representatives of Trade and Industry in Jammu met Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber here at the bank’s Zonal Office. During the interaction various issues faced by the business community came up for discussion.

The bank’s Director-on-Board Vikram Gujral, Zonal Head Jammu Central I Shareesh Sharma were also present on the occasion, while as the representatives from the Trade and Industry Jammu included Neeraj Anand President Traders Association, Lalit Mahajan President Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Raman Gupta Senior Vice President, Shiv Kumar Gupta Vice President, Dinesh Gupta General Secretary, Tushar Mahajan Secretary, Ajay Gupta Joint Secretary, Prag Abrol Treasurer, Devinder Gupta President Fruit Mandi Jammu, Parveen Gupta Co Chairman, Vraj Malhotra General Secretary and Vivek Singhal Treasurer.

While putting forth certain suggestions to further strengthen the bond between businesses and the bank, the representatives requested the bank to reduce its interest rates and make its OTS policy flexible besides expediting disposal of loan proposals.

In view of the impact of pandemic on the overall business, the delegation asked for moratorium period as well as 10 per cent additional funding to all the affected businessmen in addition to the facilities extended by the bank though resolution package 2.0.

Requesting that the cases involving higher amounts be sanctioned/settled at earliest, the delegation suggested that Zonal Office Jammu be empowered/upgraded with higher delegation of powers. The representatives also requested for renewal and enhancement of the credit facilities availed by many of the traders of Fruit Mandi Narwal Jammu – whose lease deeds with APMC department were in the process of renewal – without insisting on interim securities.

Listening patiently to the suggestions and requests made by the delegation, the CMD thanked them for their feedback and assured all the representatives that each and every issue raised by them will be addressed on merit and within the bank’s laid down guidelines and regulatory framework.

The CMD further said, “Our growth remains interlinked perpetually to the growth of trade and industry of this UT, and as a major financial institution of the region we are committed to provide you with every kind of financial support within the regulatory guidelines in addition to the best banking facilities and services.