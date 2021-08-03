Major Thomas Memorial T20 Tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 3: Major Thomas Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by Himayat Committee Poonch, concluded at Army Ground Jhullas, here today.

About 36 teams participated in the tournament from Poonch district, wherein the final match was played between Mangnar Cricket Club (MCC) and Regual Cricket Club (RCC).

Batting first, MCC scored 120 runs by losing all wickets in stipulated 20 overs wherein Sharaz scored highest 37 runs. From the bowling side of RCC, Kulwinder took three wickets.

In reply, the RCC chased the target in 18.1 overs by losing only seven wickets and registered three wickets win over the MCC wherein Kulwinder scored highest 45 runs.

Kulwinder was declared as man of match and man of the series for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. The match was officiated by Javed and Arun, whereas Sonu was the scorer.

Amar Singh 2IC RR was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, whereas Vice-Chairman, Ashfaq Choudhary, Raiz Naz, Qayoom Khan, Choudhary Inam ul Haq, Imran Zaffar (all DCC members), Laqit Choudhary ASP Poonch, Major Ritesh, Abdul Rouf NT and Sub Inspector, Aftab were the special guests of the event.

The tournament was organised under the technical supervision of Mahroof Hussain.