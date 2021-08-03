‘THE NUT LOUNGE’ opens two more stores in NCR

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: VKC Nuts, owner of India’s leading ‘Nutraj’ brand of nuts & dried fruits has expanded its retail footprint with two new stores under its chain of stores – ‘THE NUT LOUNGE’, in The Mall of India, Noida, NCR’s most upmarket and prestigious mall and another in Indirapuram Habitat Centre, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The stores have been up-scaled in décor with expanded product assortment to include derivatives like nut oils, nut butters, exotic spices in addition of nuts, dried fruits, seeds, berries, spices and more that were already a part of VKC’s product basket.

Gunjan Jain, MD of the home-grown family-owned company of J&K has shared his vision and ambitious plans for VKC.

Plans are afoot to open ten more stores in next three months- two of these are coming up in Jammu, the land of VKC’s roots, shortly and this will be followed by chain of multiple stores across India.

According to him, India is the fastest growing market for nuts & dried fruits and VKC, with presence in all the verticals of the trade is strategically placed to take advantage of exciting opportunities by aggressively expanding throughout the value and supply chain in the sector it is already firmly entrenched.