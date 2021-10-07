Toyota launches all-wheel drive version of Legender SUV

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched an all-wheel drive (4×4) version of its premium SUV Legender priced at Rs 42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ‘4×4’ Legender is powered by a 2.8 litre diesel engine with power output of 204 PS, mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT), TKM said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing V Wiseline Sigamani said TKM has been bringing innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of its customers and changing market requirements.

“The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance,” Sigamani added.

The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in ‘4X2’ diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner.

“The Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, we have sold more than 2,700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country,” Sigamani said. (agencies)