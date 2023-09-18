TOYCATHON 23 promotes creativity, innovation skills by igniting young minds: Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that creativity and critical thinking are important aspects for developing scientific temper among the young students of our schools who can torch bearers of change for future generations.

The Advisor made these remarks while delivering the keynote address on the Grand Finale of TOYCATHON 2023 held at State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) complex Bemina here, in which students from various schools of Kashmir division participated.

The students of schools from Jammu division participated in the TOYCATHON virtually from Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Addressing the huge gathering of young innovators and students, Advisor Bhatnagar stressed on the importance of creativity and critical thinking among the young minds. He highlighted that this unique programme was aimed at exploring rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir through redesigning and rediscovering toys and games, with innovative ideas conceived by the school children.

He added that the TOYCATHON 2023 promotes creativity, innovation skills, awareness of local materials and traditions by igniting out young minds.

The Advisor said that this Toycathon was an event of learning by experimentation and creative activity by focusing on developing toys and games that reflect the innovative ideas, use of regional resources and revival of our local heritage. He emphasized on the importance of nurturing creativity and talent of our youth.

“Innovation is key to progress, and TOYCATHON like events provide a platform for our young minds to unleash their creativity and contribute to the growth of our nation”, Advisor Bhatnagar said.

He emphasized on the aspect of developing an attitude among the school children by which they can get curious about the boundaries of knowledge and be able to challenge them. He added that the students should be taught about problem solving approach for our society and our teachers should develop problem solving teaching approach among themselves while teaching at respective levels.

During the Grand Finale, the Advisor also interacted with every participant of the TOYCATHON and spoke in length with them about their models and designs.

While interacting with the young innovators, Advisor Bhatnagar said that these models are very unique and rather than being innovative toys, they also reflect the practical problems of our society mainly concerning the environment, agriculture and other day to day issues.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar said that this TOYCATHON showcased the potential of our students and their mentors, and is a testament to what we can achieve together. He highlighted that this unique programme will setup an ecosystem for development of toy industry across the region.

Director, SCERT, Prof. Parikshat Singh, in his welcome address, said that more that 1,23000 registrations were received for this event and more than 5400 competitions were organised across the UT at School, District and UT levels. He highlighted that this event will be a platform for development of toy industry. He remarked that the business models of these designs showcased in the Grand Finale will be worked out for handholding.

Similarly, the Grand Finale of TOYCATHON 2023 was also held at Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, Jammu, in which students from various schools of Jammu division participated, who showcased their unique and innovative toys and models on the occasion.

TOYCATHON, is an initiative of Government of India to crowd source innovative ideas for toys and games based on Bhartiya Sanskriti, Ethos, Culture, History, Technology, Ethnicity, National Heroes and important events, providing students with the opportunity to propose toys and games that will greatly explore the hidden talent of potentialities and abilities of children to understand the ethos and values of Indian Culture as envisioned in National Educational Policy 2020.