Tourists to be allowed to enter J&K UT from July 14, guidelines released

JAMMU: To revive the tourism activities, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday issued guidelines for the tourists to be allowed to enter the Union Territory in a phased manner from July 14.
As per the guidelines, in the first phase, tourists arriving by air only will be allowed.
The guidelines further read that RT-PCR testing of all tourists will be compulsory on their arrival and travelers will need to have a confirmed hotel booking. (AGENCIES)
