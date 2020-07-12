10 more people killed in landslides across Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least ten people were killed on Sunday in landslides caused by incessant rains across Nepal, taking the total number of fatalities due to landslips to 54 in last three days.

Landslides and floods triggered by continuous heavy rains for the past three days have hit 19 districts across Nepal.

Seven persons were killed in Myagdi, two in Jajarkot and one in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday, according to Home Ministry sources. (AGENCIES)