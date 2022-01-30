Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder hits tempo traveller

*Diesel tanker falls into Chenab

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 30: A tourist was killed and three others injured when a boulder hit a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, here this afternoon.

According to the reports, a tempo-traveller (bearing registration number JK21A-1503) carrying 12 tourists from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu when the vehicle was hit by a boulder from the top of a road side hill near Cafeteria Morh.

Four tourists travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries in the mishap and the vehicle also suffered extensive damage. The injured persons were immediately rushed to District Hospital Ramban, where one of them was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, said that the deceased was identified as Yashvardan Thakur (23) son of Sanjesh Thakur, resident of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). She said the injured persons were identified as Vivek Thakur (25) son of Mukesh Singh Thakur, Sanjay Thakur (50) son of Mohan Singh Thakur and Vanesh (20) son of Sanjesh Thakur, all residents of Jabalpur.

“Later, one critically injured patient namely Vivek Thakur was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialized treatment,” she said, adding, the tourists were on their way to Jammu after spending a week in Kashmir.

Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker bearing registration number HP72C-8227 carrying consignment of diesel for Kashmir Valley skidded off the road and fell into River Chenab near Mehar ahead of Ramban and submerged into deep waters of Chenab. However, driver of the vehicle jumped out before it plunges into River Chenab.