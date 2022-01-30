Cong, others pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir led the Congress Party today to pay rich tributes to top Congress leader Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, Satwari in Jammu.

Working president of JKPCC Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders- Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Indu Pawar, Udhey Bhanu Chib, Gurdarshan Singh, Dwarka Choudhary and various other prominent leaders attended and observed a two-minute silence.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC chief recalled the great contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in freedom struggle. He said entire world learns from the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi which has awakened the world and taught to live in co-existence. He said some forces in this country were and are against the philosophy of Gandhi. The ideology and philosophy that killed Gandhi, has to be defeated to keep this Country united and maintain peace and harmony. Congress workers and every right thinking citizen has to strengthen the philosophy of Gandhi Ji to defeat the radical forces.

Mir also regretted that the Home Ministry order regarding observing the martyrs day today, has deliberately omitted the name of Mahatma Gandhi which shows the respect of present Government towards Mahatma Gandhi.

Raman Bhalla said that Gandhi was an institution and a philosophy, which can’t be killed, though he was assassinated on this day in 1948 physically. The philosophy of Gandhi Ji is more relevant today and the philosophy that killed Gandhi has to be defeated.

In a yet another function held at PCC office Srinagar, the party leaders and activists paid glowing tributes to Gandhi on his 74th Martyrdom Day. Senior Congress leader and Srinagar DCC president Abdul Gani Khan led the party leaders and workers in paying tributes to Father of the Nation. On this occasion two minute’s silence was observed in the honour of Mahatma.

Speaking on the occasion, AG Khan said on this day the cruel hands of Nathu Ram Godsey assassinated Mahatma Gandhi leaving the entire Nation in grief and termed the Martyrdom of Mahatma a great loss to Nation, which could not be replaced by anything. He said Gandhi fought against the British Colonial Rule while leading the peaceful struggle to restore the lost honour and dignity of people of India.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Umer Jaan and Mir Ruvais. Senior leaders Shameema Sopori, Shameema Khan, Gazi Ruhullah, Mir Mustafa Magami, Zahid Bashir, Mohd Hussain Wada, Sozia Mehreen Bhat,Tariq Ahmad and Shabir Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Congress activists in a function held at Udhampur under the leadership of Sumeet Magotra paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi to mark his Martyrdom Day. A two-minute silence was observed to pay respect to the Father of the Nation.

In order to pay homage to the Martyrs & ‘Father of the Nation’ who laid down his life for the nation, District Police Reasi on Sunday observed 2 minute silence in all the police units across the district. A function in this connection was held at District Police Lines Reasi, in which Shailender Singh, SSP along with other officers/ officials observed two minute silence while paying tributes to the Martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion Shailender recounted the sacrifices made by the Martyrs for the motherland while fighting for the nation during freedom struggle of the country. He expressed that Martyrs gave their present for future of country-men and will be remembered always for their contributions.

NSS unit of Govt Degree College Kathua in association with Department of History GDC Kathua organised a symposium in connection with the Martyrdom of Gandhi Ji and a slogan writing contest on virtual mode. More than 30 volunteers took part in slogan writing completion. Shallu Jangral was adjudged as fist while Sakshi Bhou as second in the poster contest. Prof Raj Kiran Sharma, Principal of the College congratulated the winners.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch Badrinath Sharma in a function held at RS Pura paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Martyrdom Day. Many locals of the area including Panchayat members joined him to pay their tributes to Gandhi Ji and also observed two minute silence to pay their respect to the great soul and great freedom fighter. He said Gandhi became the role model for many in the world.