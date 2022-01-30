Ancient temple remains found during excavation in Khoon village

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 30: Remains of an ancient temple of an historical importance were unearthed at village Morha Sourtha in block Khoon, Panchayat Nakki Balpur in district Udhampur.

A Shivling, temple foundation stones and many figures were found during an excavation, which was being done by the local Panchayat to make a pond at village Morha Sourtha, which is situated about 2 km on right side of Dhar road in block Khoon of Tehsil Majalta.

Getting things related to Shiva temple remains the center of attraction for the people. A large number of people are thronging the site to see this ancient Shivling and the temple ruins. In the year 2008, an ancient Shivling and idols of some deities were found in Khoon area.

As per reports from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a small mound and some portion of structure of ancient remains of archeological importance have been observed.

According to Anil Paba co-convener INTACH Sub Chapter Udhampur, who is working on the ancient temples of Jammu region, the Adhishtana of the temple shows that it was Triratha temple having one projection and seems to be of 8th -9th century AD period. The platform of the temple shows the combination of Pahari and Nagara style of architecture, he added.

“We have witnessed number of temples in the area around Manwal and Khoon- Majalta areas which tell the existence of our past civilization,” said Mr Paba and added that unfortunately, due to the interference of locals, many evidences and antiquity of the temple have been lost as most of the portion of Adhishtana has been excavated without any knowledge of archaeology.

Even as the digging work by locals has been stopped due to the timely action of DC Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib, people have appealed to the Superintendent Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take over the matter with Director General of ASI, Delhi and immediately take the site under the jurisdiction of ASI.