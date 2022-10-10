Tourism Secy reviews Patnitop Dev. Authority Master Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today chaired a meeting to discuss the issues related to Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Master Plan here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Director General Planning Tourism, Director Centre for Environment Planning & Technology (CEPT) Ahmadabad Gujarat, Special Secretary Tourism, Chief Executive Officer PDA, and other concerned in person and through virtual mode.

After discussions, Secretary Tourism directed to constitute a committee which will look into the issues, if any for further course of action to be prepared by the standing committee at the earliest.

CEO PDA, Th. Sher Singh briefed the secretary about the revision of Master Plan.

Hafeez called upon the concerned that all the issues discussed be resolved and all aspects of the Master Plan which were also detailed out during the meeting.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on issues like the regional linkages and connectivity, preparation of Base Map, demographic socio-economic characteristics, identification of infrastructure gaps and requirement, and identification of places having tourism potential.

Besides, the meeting held deliberations on planning norms and standards, land suitability analysis and land potential analysis, land cover and land use statement and Master Plan proposals 2035.