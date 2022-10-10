Psychiatric hospital observes World Mental Health Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Government Psychiatric Diseases Hospital Jammu an associated hospital of Government medical college Jammu celebrated World Mental Health Day today.

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. The theme of 2022’s World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

In this context various educational activities were conducted including poster making, role plays and educational lectures. Patients and attendants were educated about various causes of mental illnesses and how they are similar to other physical illnesses.

It was also stressed to take proper medical treatment for psychiatric illnesses rather than going to faith healers and spending money uselessly. Importance of yoga, meditation and mindfulness was also stressed upon to keep oneself mentally healthy. It was unanimously decided to continue such activities year long to combat stigma around such illness.

Special programmes were conducted by Bee Enn College of Nursing and Stephens College of Nursing. The program was well attended by patients, their relatives, doctors and staff of govt psychiatric diseases hospital. Prominent to attend were Dr Kirti Bhushan Sharma, Medical superintendent, Dr Manu Arora, HoD, Dr Shabnam Rivees, Clinical Psychologist, Dr Abhishek Chowhan, Consultant and Dr Rita and Dr Sanjogita, Medical Officers.