Tourism in rural, border areas of Ladakh UT all set to get big boost

Homestay Policy notified to tap untapped potential

Traditional culture of Leh, Kargil will come to fore

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Oct 22: The tourism in rural and border areas of Union Territory of Ladakh is all set to get big boost as the administration has notified Homestay Policy to tap untapped potential and give boost to the economy. With this step, the traditional culture and sustainable way of life of people of rural areas of Leh and Kargil districts will also come to the fore.

The Ladakh Homestay Policy, 2023 has been notified after receiving feedback and inputs from all the stakeholders on the earlier Homestay Policy issued in 2020. The policy will be implemented outside the protected areas by the Department of Tourism and in the protected areas like Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, Karakorum Wildlife Sanctuary and Hemis National Park by the Department of Wildlife Protection.

“The policy has been designed to boost tourism in the rural and border areas of Ladakh. It further envisages harnessing the vast untapped rural tourism potential of Union Territory so that its benefit reaches out directly to the rural communities”, an officer of the UT administration said, adding “the policy represents the commitment of the administration to preserve the essence of the UT of Ladakh while foresting responsible and sustainable tourism practices”.

To incentivize and support the development of homestays, the Ladakh Homestay Policy, 2023 offers a range of benefits to local communities including economic empowerment, environmental responsibility, cultural exchange and community development.

The policy will remain valid for five years and through it the administration of UT of Ladakh endeavors to empower local communities by providing financial assistance, skill development and marketing support and to develop an ecosystem of traditional Ladakhi homestay experiences across the rural and border areas.

“Given the focus of the Government of India on rural and border tourism and the requirement of tourism infrastructure, the administration of Union Territory of Ladakh is planning to establish 10,000 homestays over the next five years”, an official spokesman said, adding “out of 10,000 homestays, the Department of Wildlife Protection is incentivizing 5,000 homestays within the protected areas and the remaining homestays will be established outside the protected areas by the Department of Tourism through incentives and skill development”.

Moreover, for promoting rural and border tourism, the administration of Ladakh Union Territory has removed the requirement of permit for restricted areas for domestic tourists. The policy of 2023 will empower the local communities through fiscal/non-fiscal incentives, skill development and marketing support to develop an ecosystem of traditional Ladakh accommodations across the rural and border areas.

“The beneficiary households will be provided with a kit that aids in setting up of homestay and non-fiscal incentives will be capped at Rs 1,25,000”, the spokesman said, adding “the eligible applicants will be given fiscal incentive of 75% of the cost of construction of winter friendly flush toilet subject to a limit of Rs 1,25,000”.

For skill development, capacity building and marketing of the households, the administration of Ladakh UT will provide hospitality training, training of eco-guides for the local youth and product development and training certificate will be issued by the competent authority which will be mandatorily displayed at the homestay.

During the operative period of the policy, Best Homestay Awards will be given and each award will carry appreciation letter and Rs 10,000 and the Tourism Department will frame a mechanism to assess the homestays on the defined parameters.

As per the policy, the tour operators will be encouraged to create new itineraries in collaboration with homestays, as an integral part of the Ladakh experience. Moreover, a hand-in-hand approach of developing homestays across the rural and border areas of Ladakh will be well complimented by promoting travel itineraries, which facilitates an equitable distribution of room occupancy across the length and breadth of Ladakh.

Moreover, Department of Tourism will create a robust feedback mechanism to gain visitor feedback and make efforts to continuously improve the homestay operations.