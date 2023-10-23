Gojri writers adopt 5-point resolution at BGSBU meet

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 22: In a significant development, prominent writers of Gojri languages adopted a five-point resolution aimed at the propagation and documentation of the Gojri language.

The decision was taken in a programme organised by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri in collaboration with the Tribal Research Institute and the Department of Tribal Affairs, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was chaired by Prof Mohammad Ishaq, Registrar of the University; Dr Ali Asghar Shah, Dean of Academic Affairs; Prof Rafque Anjum, Chair Professor of Tribal Studies, and the noted researcher, Dr Javaid Rahi, who serves as the Chief Editor of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages.

The five resolutions adopted during the meeting, include Standardized Script and Orthography for writing the Gojri language, Devenagri (Hindi) to be adopted as an additional script for writing Gojri, establishment of a linguistic lab to preserve the Gojri language, preservation of Oral Tradition and Folklore, Tribal Heritage on priority.

Prominent individuals from various regions who participated in the event, included Ch Hassan D Parwaz, Ch G D Tahir (Director, Retd), Muhammad Manshah Khaki, Dr Mirza Khan Waqar, Jan Muhammad Hakeem, Shaziya Chowdhary and Ch Abdul Salam Kosri.

In his welcome address, Prof Rafique Anjum stated that the programme was aimed to address critical issues related to the adoption of a standardized script and the preservation of the Gojri language.

Dr Javaid Rahi highlighted the long-term impact of this event on the writing of Gojri and the potential for Gojri speakers to receive education in their native language through the adoption of Devenagri script in addition to Persio Arabic (Urdu) Script.

Prof Mohammad Ishaq, the University’s Registrar, noted the importance of finalizing the script and orthography of Gojri for the Master’s Degree Programme and how this event was held to fulfil the need under the Tribal Chair project.

Dr Ali Asghar Shah, Dean of Academic Affairs, distributed awards and presented mementoes to accomplished Gojri writers. He also presided over the Gojri Mushaira.

The event was attended by several other distinguished individuals, including Dr Layaquat H Nayyar, Dr Mohd Asaf Malik, Dr Mohd Arshad, Dr Mushtaq A Siddiqui, Dr Aftab A Shah, and Dr Ishtiaq A. Misbah, Assistant Professors of Gojri and Pahari.