Tourism Directorate organises Sinthan Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: The two days maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’ was inaugurated today at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar by the Department of Tourism, in close collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Indian Army and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The two days Mega Cultural cum Adventure extravaganza was inaugurated by DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Bharat Singh Manhas JKAS and Joint Director Tourism Jammu Sunaina Sharma Mehta.

The first day of the festivities witnessed Padri Folk performance, Live singing performances by Samridhi Sen, Shoaib Kandoo, Wasim Malik and other local singers beside mesmerizing dance performances by local artists and performers. Star performer Zahida Tarannum, Nikhil Manjotra, Aditya Rao also enthralled the audiences with their melodious singing presentations. Scintillating performances of College students were also organized who exhibited their talent with enthusiasm and passion at the mega ‘Inter-College Group Dance Competition’ at the maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’.

A Bike Rally was also organized during the event which was flagged off from Jammu and culminated at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar. ‘Kishtwar Calender’ and ‘Kishtwar Gift Box’ were also unveiled by the dignitaries present during the event.

On the second day of the event, Finale of First ever ‘Kishtwar Idol’ will be held along with live singing performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva and others.

During the two days festivities, many snow based activities have also been planned which are being organized at Sinthan Top. Snow Skiing, Snow Rafting, Snow Scooter rides, Tug-of-War and many snow based fun activities shall be organized during the Two Days ‘Sinthan Festival’.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar said that Kishtwar has immense tourism potential which needs to be tapped. He requested Tourism Department to organize more such events in future which shall bring the hidden marvels of the region on the tourism map.

While addressing the gathering, Joint Director Tourism Jammu Sunaina Sharma elaborated the tourism initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu to promote off beat tourist destinations of Jammu Division. She added that the focus of the department is to promote off beat Destinations of the region alonside rural, film and adventure tourism so that local livelihood opportunities can be tapped well.

Also present on the occasion were Vimarsh Aryan, Inderjeet Parihar Additional DC Kishtwar/ CEO Kishtwar Development Authority along with other officials of the Tourism Department and District Administration.