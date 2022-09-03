Tourism Deptt hosts Pogal Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 3: Department of Tourism, in collaboration with District Administration Ramban, today organized a 2-day Pogal Festival under Off-Beat Destination Scheme at Ukhral.

A 6 Km long Trekking-cum-Nature Walk in Pogal area of Ukhral Tehsil was flagged off by the BDC, Chairperson , Karleep Singh Bali from the Government Higher Secondary School, Pogal. After reaching Sargali via Rahoon Top, the trekkers returned to Pogal.

According to the Tourist Officer, , Zaheer Naik, about 200 persons including students of Government Higher Secondary Schools of Pogal, Senabati, Maligam and Ukhral, besides officers from civil and police administration, Army, teachers, PRIs and members of Pogal Volunteer Association participated in the trekking expedition.

Tomorrow, on the second day, a colourful cultural programme will be organized in Government Higher Secondary School, Pogal, wherein local artists will be provided a platform to showcase their talent.