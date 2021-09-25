Tourism Department hosts 2-day Monsoon Festival at Patnitop

UDHAMPUR, Sept 25: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Patnitop Development Authority today organized a 2-Day Monsoon Festival here at Padora, Patnitop.

The much awaited Monsoon Festival filled with various cultural and fun activities was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer along with ADGP Mukesh Singh in presence of Director Tourism, Jammu Vivekanand Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Massarat Islam, DIG DKR, Udhay Bhaskar, SSP, Ramban, P.D. Nitya and CEO, Patnitop Development Authority, Sher Singh.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Divisional Commissioner said that monsoon is not just a season in India, it is a celebration. He said that festivals are an integral part of India as there is a festival for every occasion. Langar congratulated Director Tourism, Jammu for coming up with this unique initiative which is first of its kind in the entire UT i.e. celebration of monsoon at Patnitop.

While briefing the media person, the Director Tourism, Jammu said the festival is being organized by the Department to encourage Tourism in the region and promote Patnitop as a World famous hill resort destination and create awareness about its many natural and cultural attractions in the month of monsoon. This inaugural session is marked by an array of eclectic activities including cultural program, ethnic food, interactive games, handicraft handloom stalls etc.

CEO, Patnitop Development Authority also spoke on the occasion and said that the two day festivity at Patnitop includes cultural performances by Rinku Mansar Wala, Romalo Ram and Party, Kud Dance Party (Pancheri) etc. The celebrations will include high energy performances by Prabh Gill, Armaan Bedil and Ali Brothers.

The main highlights of today’s event were celebrity performances by Prabh Gill and Dogri performances by Rinku Mansar Wala and Deepak & Group. For the youth, a volleyball and Kabadi Competition was also held.

The Department of Tourism has planned a gamut of events to be held in the near future. Today’s Gala event has set the ball rolling for an exciting tourist’s season ahead. Tourists were seen having Pakodas & Tea, suiting the monsoon mood. The events held today were a combination of folk, recreation and leisure. Also, the Tourism Department is taking various initiatives to provide the best of experiences to tourists. The popularity of Patnitop as a hill resort will definitely increase and the Department expects the next Monsoon Festival to be more grand so that tourists can enjoy the true beauty of Monsoon here.