Terrorism is equally big threat for those using it as political tool: PM Modi at UNGA

New York [US], Sept 25: Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address said that countries that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them.

“The countries who are making use of regressive thinking as a political tool must understand, that terrorism poses an equally big threat for them,” the PM said in his remarks at the 76th session of UNGA, PM Modi said,

The Prime Minister said that the world must ensure sure that the land of Afghanistan must not be used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. “We must be stay alert that no one should make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own use,” he said.

He said the people of Afghanistan, including children and minorities, need help. “We must fulfil our responsibility in this regard.”

He said the world is facing the increasing threat of recursive thinking and extremism. “Under this circumstance, the whole world should make science-based rational and progressive thinking, the basis for progress.”

Prime Minister explained that India’s diversity is the identity of its strong democracy. “It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy.”

Prime Minister, during his address, also invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country’s “faith is to serve people”.

“Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India,” PM Modi said.

He also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.’

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. (Agencies)