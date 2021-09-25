Rs 60 thousand Crore investment coming up in J&K in next 2 to 3 Years: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar

BUDGAM, Sept 25: In next 2 to 3 years U.T. of J&K will see new circle of development prosperity. Govt. of India has formulated a plan to spend Rs 60,000 Crores in the U.T of J&K alone. The amount will be utilized to create employment generating avenues, inspire youth to establish micro income generating units and boost local economy. These remarks were made by Union Minister of State for Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar while addressing a gathering of ITI and polytechnic students in a convention cum seminar organized in his honor at ITI Complex Wadipora Budgam.

The Minister said “I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired, show interest in getting highly skilled training, be energetic as there are enormous opportunities of employment generation available,” the Minister said.

The Minister said about 8 lakh new jobs were created since 1st April 2020 to 30th April 2021 in IT and manufacturing sectors. He said it is our mission, goal and solemn promise to strengthen the entrepreneurship diversification as it has a great economic prospects to absorb youth in various fields. The Minister appealed aspiring youth to be committed, positive in approach and remain enthusiastic to realize and fulfill every dream.

Principal Secretary Skill Development Department Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, DC Budgam S.A. Mirza, Director Skill Development Department, SSP Budgam, Principal ITI Budgam and other District Officers were present on the occasion.

The Minister said ministers visiting U.T of J&K have an objective to check the situation relating to developmental and other aspects on ground. This is PM’s initiative and revolutionary first of its kind mission particularly for UT of J&K, the Minister added.

He said “We came here with professional objective and ambition to deliver, our visits shall emerge result oriented.” The Minister appreciated concerned authorities that work done in skill development is enormous but still needs more boost and push. Budgam has potential and talent which they have showcased through incredible skills, he added.

The Minister inspected automobile training centre of ITI Budgam. He also inspected the stalls installed by the skilled youth demonstrating and displaying manufacturing skills, talent and professionalism in respective art and trades.

Later, the Minister presided a meeting of officers convened at Conference Hall Budgam where a detailed review of each sector was under taken scheme wise. The DC Budgam through a detailed power point presentation presented developmental and welfare scenario of the District.

The Minister while going through the details appreciated the District Administration and its officials in achieving the given targets, despite facing inconveniences due to COVID 19 crisis and other circumstances. He impressed up on the District Administration to continue its engagements with same spirit, conviction and dedication.

The Minister appreciated the extreme professionalism shown by District Administration officials in implementation of centrally and state sponsored schemes under the able leadership of DC Budgam. District Budgam shall be pilot district for introduction of new skill development courses, the Minister announced. These courses will take district to next level of achievement, the minister said.

During the meeting various deputations from across the district including political representatives, PRI’s, school students, common citizens apprised the Minister about their issues and grievances verbally as well as by submitting memorandums. The Minister patiently listened to all individuals /deputations and assured them of early redressal of all genuine issues. On the occasion the Minister also launched mobile application Aurzov (Healthcare mobile app.), Meri Awaaz (water bodies conservation), Covid Care service Budgam and e-Services Portal.