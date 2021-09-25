HSBC Canada Edmonton Rugby 7s: Schedule, live stream, how to watch World rugby sevens online

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada moves out of Vancouver into Edmonton this weekend to play the next stage of the international tournament. With 12 nations participating, as well as guests invited to the tournament, the South Africa 7s will look to be victorious after they finished first in Vancouver. They are leading by two points over Kenya 7s. Kenya 7s and Great Britain rounding out the top three.

Canada Edmonton Rugby 7s live Stream Overview

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – Edmonton

Saturday, September 25 – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Commonwealth Stadium – Edmonton, Alberta

NBC (United States)

NBC (United States) Live Stream: Watch LIVE Coverage

After the sport’s second performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the sport is back in HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action in two HSBC Canada Sevens men’s events as well as women’s fast four events in Vancouver on the 18-19th of September and Edmonton between 25 and 26 September 2021.

The events held in Canada will make up part of the 2021 Series, with the Series title being awarded in Edmonton. As a result of a change in the program, Dubai will now host two combined events for women and males to begin the next 2022 Series. In the Emirates Dubai 7s, they will play an opening round with closed doors from November 26 to 27 2021. It will then be followed by the second round from 3-4 December 2021 with fans attending. More information on the season 2022 will be available shortly.

2021 Rugby Sevens in Edmonton Preview

In the Vancouver event last weekend, there were some impressive performances. Many of them came directly from Springboks in South Africa on their way to winning the tournament. They United States and Canada Rugby 7s both had good runs however, they were both defeated during the Cup Quarter Finals.

On a course to meet again in the fifth-place match the Eagles beat Canada 26-7. This was only the second occasion over the week that the Canadians lost to their counterparts from the United States at the event. In Edmonton the Canadians will surely be hoping for a reversal.

HSBC Canda Rugby 7s Edmonton Schedule

A physical and mental challenge Each of the 12 teams will take part in pool-play test on Saturday , over a duration lasting 10 hours. Pool A is dominated by Canada and South Africa, while the Americans and Kenya appear to be good on the other side of Pool B. Great Britain will have its hands full against Germany as well as Ireland for Pool C two teams that were ninth and fourth in Vancouver respectively.

