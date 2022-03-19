Total peace will be restored in J&K in coming years, major credit will go to CRPF: Shah

‘Under PM Modi; Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Dogra’s dream fulfilled’

Calls for proactive operations against militants in Kashmir

Stresses on choking logistical, financial support system of ultras

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that complete peace will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir within few years and major credit for this will go to the para-military Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He said that the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who sacrificed his life here, and Pt Prem Nath Dogra, a tall leader of Jammu and Kashmir, has been fulfilled with abrogation of special status of J&K as both led agitations for that purpose.

“Whether it’s the menace of Naxalism, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and anti-peace elements in North East, the CRPF has been playing very crucial role at all these three places in tackling the problems and maintaining peace. After Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, the CRPF has forcefully worked in all three areas.

“Within the next few years, I’m confident that permanent peace will be restored at all these places and perhaps there will be no need to deploy CRPF there. And, if this happens, major credit will go to the CRPF,” Shah said while addressing 83rd Raising Day Parade of the CRPF at MA Stadium here.

Shah said the CRPF has played an appreciable role across the country and asserted that there will be no need for redeployment of CRPF in the three regions in the next few years.

There was a time in the 1990s when extremism in the northeast and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir was at its peak and everyone in the country was concerned.

“Within two decades, the CRPF with its dedication, devotion and determination fought the battle against the anti-national forces who are now on the verge of extinction,” Shah said.

“As Home Minister, I congratulate the bravery shown by you in the violence-hit areas of the three regions. It is because of your professional handling of the situation that the countrymen are breathing in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Describing Jammu as historic place where CRPF Raising Day was held today, the Home Minister paid his respects to Goddess Vaishno Devi Ji from the rally venue.

“This is the land where Pt Prem Nath Dogra and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee led the agitation saying Kashmir is an integral part of India and two chiefs, two insignias and two legislations can’t exist in our nation. Mukherjee sacrificed his life in this land while leading the agitation. Now under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, the dream of Mukherjee and Dogra has been fulfilled and Jammu and Kashmir has one chief, one insignia and one legislation, ” Shah said.

He was referring to abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP Government on August 5, 2019.

Shah said the CRPF has taken “decisive control” of the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that abrogation of Article 370 has resulted in inclusive development .

“The abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 resulted in inclusive development of all sections of society, including the deprived. Democracy has also been successfully taken to the village level,” he said.

Shah said after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sea of changes as democracy was strengthened and taken to the village level.

“Today, over 30,000 people are elected members of Panchayats. There is Panch and Sarpanch in every village and they are guiding the developmental activities in their villages. Tehsil and district Panchayats were formed and the Modi-led Government has been successful in taking the Panchayati Raj system to the ground level,” the Home Minister said.

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for inclusive development of all sections of society.

“Dalits, backward classes, women and Pahari-speaking people were deprived of benefits of development in the past but under new laws which were implemented in J&K (after August 2019), everyone is getting benefited,” Shah said.

Shah asked the paramilitary force to prepare a roadmap for meeting future challenges.

“CRPF is not only a Central Armed Police Force but every child of the country loves it for its bravery and courage. Whenever riots happen anywhere in the country, the deployment of the CRPF gives satisfaction to the people,” he said.

The love and respect earned by the CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, is due to the sacrifices, dedication and devotion of its personnel, he added.

The Prime Minister has set a target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and it will be achievable when the internal security is strong, Shah said, adding “We are satisfied with the role of the CRPF.”

“I ask the Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh to prepare a roadmap to meet upcoming challenges by modernising the force and procuring the latest equipment,” Shah said, adding that the CRPF has to be made a modernised, capable and effective force.

“We have to work in this direction and I am sure the CRPF under the leadership of Kuldiep Singh will take it forward,” he said.

He lauded the CRPF for its contribution in ensuring free and fair elections in the country, saying “Whether it is Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, the force has the biggest role to play. Free and fair elections are the soul of democracy.”

The Home Minister also praised the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and said its handling of riots by using minimum force is a reflection of its training.

“If we analyse the riot situation before and after the setting up of the RAF, you will see RAF has emerged as a successful force to deal with the situation. They are now training reserve police battalions in States and they are working together which are providing good results,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister held high-level review of security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Union Home Ministry, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Intelligence agencies and civil and police administration of the UT.

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, DG BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh, heads of other para-military forces and Intelligence agencies, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh among others attended the meeting.

Shah laid emphasis on proactive operations against terrorists and choking their logistical and financial support systems.

He said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism completely in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated the improvement in the security situation, reduction in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021 and decrease in the number of slain security forces personnel from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Shah emphasised on proactive operations against terrorists and denying them safe haven or financial support.

He directed the security forces and the police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.

The Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir to counter narco-terrorism, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Shah today visited the site where a high-security prison is to be constructed for lodging “treasonous and insurgent criminals” in Kathua district.

Accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Shah was briefed about the project details by Director General of Police, Prisons, B Srinivas at the site in village Dambra in Mahanpur.

After going through the blueprint, they said the Home Minister suggested some changes which will be incorporated according to the directions.

Shah left for Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to the Jammu region late this evening.

Hails LG, Admn for crusade against corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today lauded Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration in their crusade against corruption and taking developmental activities to new heights in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah said the Lieutenant Governor and his administration were successful in bringing industrial investment worth Rs 33,000 crore on the ground, implementing all components of the Prime Ministe’rs Development Package and launching a crusade against corruption by taking action against officials and also improving the system.

Hailing the administration for achieving 100 per cent saturation in various projects including ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ and ‘Har Ghar Bijli’, he said the roads constructed over the past five years to provide connectivity to villages and laying of new highways have set a new record.

Seven new Medical Colleges, two All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 21 Water Supply Schemes and above all the impartiality in every sphere are some of the achievements of the Government, he said while congratulating Sinha and his administration.

CRPF parade held first time outside Delhi Hqrs

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted its Raising Day parade outside its Delhi headquarters for the first time today with Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking salute at the march past in Jammu.

Flanked by CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, the Home Minister handed over Gallantry Medals to the force personnel and trophies for best establishments in different categories at the event held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of Jammu city.

Several dignitaries, including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, J&K High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Director General of BSF Pankaj Singh and Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh, attended the 83rd Raising Day parade.

This was for the first time that the CRPF Day parade was held outside its headquarters in Delhi-NCR in accordance with the Central Government’s decision.

A large number of CRPF personnel and their family members and school children witnessed the splendid parade which was followed by various traditional sports demonstrations and motorcycle stunts by the force’s women contingent.

“Today this force of 3.25 lakh jawans should rededicate itself to internal security and the security of the nation and resolve to carry forward the great history of the CRPF,” Shah, who was wearing an orange colour turban, said in his address during the parade.

He said the Government has decided that annual parades of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be held in different parts of the country.

“…All the CAPF organisations engaged in the country’s borders and internal security should go to different parts of the country and build good relations with the people and mix with the culture of various regions of the country and as always dedicate themselves to duty,” he said.

Since the raising of the CRPF, he said till date 2,340 of its personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

“I would like to pay humble tribute on behalf of the entire nation to the CRPF jawans who have made sacrifices, first while protecting the country’s borders and later the country’s internal security, fighting naxalism and terrorism and dealing with riots. Whenever India’s history is written, the supreme sacrifice of these 2,340 personnel will be written in golden letters,” he said.

He assured the families of those who have received posthumous honours that their sacrifice will never go in vain.

“CRPF has established the tradition of considering the security of the country and its countrymen above itself. I am sure that the jawans of the force will carry forward this tradition with the same dedication,” Shah said.

On this day in 1950, he said, the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave CRPF its colours. “Today, the CRPF is the country’s largest armed force with 246 battalions and 3.25 lakh soldiers and whose credibility is recognised not only in the country but by all armed forces in the world,” he said.

Shah remembered the CRPF heroes who faced the Chinese army attack in Hot Springs on October 21, 1959 bravely despite being in very small numbers for every inch of the country’s land and sacrificed their lives.

“That is why by celebrating October 21 as Police Day, all police forces in the country re-dedicate themselves to the internal security of our nation, by taking inspiration from the valour and sacrifice shown by CRPF personnel at Hot Springs,” he said.

On April 9, 1965, when the Sardar Post in Kutch was attacked by a Pakistani infantry brigade, CRPF personnel were also there and fought till the last drop of their blood and made the supreme sacrifice in trying to save Indian territory, he said.

In his welcome address, Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh spoke about the history of the force and said the force has shown its mettle in the face of worst attacks by terrorists and naxals in the past.

“Despite the martyrdom of its personnel, the CRPF personnel stood up to the challenge with dedication and resolve,” he said, referring to the terror attack on a convoy of the force in Pulwama that left 40 of its personnel martyred and several other major attacks by Naxals.

The CRPF chief appreciated the support of the Home Ministry for accepting various proposals for the welfare of jawans and their families like extending the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a national public health insurance scheme to the CRPF personnel.

However, he said, there are some proposals pending with the Home Ministry and he is hopeful of getting them sanctioned very soon.