Sgr-Leh NH re-opens in record time

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 19: The Srinagar-Leh highway was today thrown open on a trial basis in a record time of over 70 days by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) while the closure period earlier used to be over 110 days.

Click here to watch video

In this regard, the BRO with active support and work by the project Beacon and Vijayak cleared the snow at Zojila pass and other important points while ensuring that the road is thrown open for vehicular traffic in record time.

With the road being strategically important, it serves as the only link connecting Srinagar with the Ladakh region while its reopening is going to provide much relief to the people living in the Ladakh region.

Officials in this regard said that the closure period has been reduced from 160-180 days to 110 days to only 73 days and that the same has been made possible through the meticulous planning and the readiness of the associated men and machinery.

After declaring the road open at Zojila pass, Director General of Border Roads Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry commended the men for working hard and ensuring that the road is thrown open for the traffic well before time.

He said that BRO has been able to declare the road open in a record time of 73 days on a trial basis and that the road earlier used to remain shut for five to six months.

He lauded the officials of Project Beacon and Vijayak for achieving the feat and doing what once seemed to be impossible “The opening of the road will ensure availability of essential goods and supplies to those living in Ladakh,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the road has been reopened on a trial basis which will continue for 4 days and after that, a joint inspection by the District Administration Ganderbal and Kargil, along with the BRO will decide further on the same.

The DGBR said that the trial movement had been conducted successfully and the decision of opening the road for civil traffic will be taken after the joint inspection.