Tony expresses concern over harassment of border dewellers at police nakas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: District Development Council (DDC) member of Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony, has expressed concern over the unnecessary harassment of border dewellers by J&K Police personnel at various nakas.

Addressing a meeting attended by the Sarpanch, Panchs and prominent persons of the area, Tony expressed resentment against the functioning of J&K Police causing undue harassment to the people of border villages by imposing hefty fines on the name of violation.

Today’s meeting was convened after the people living in border areas complained of unnecessary harassment to them at the nakas by J&K Police personnel. During the meeting, Sarpanch Shamka Panchayat Balkar Singh said that instead of checking security risks to the country the cops are hell bent upon troubling and harassing the locals on lame excuses and challaning with heavy fines in this high inflation era.

While the people face hardships in arranging square meals, J&K Police is harassing border dwellers by challaning to meet their targets set by the Department. He said that he has come to know that they have been directed by the superior officers to accomplish the target of 50 to 100 Challans per day. He said that local residents are feeling highly disturbed due to the nakas falling under Arnia Police Station including Treva, Sai Hara Peer, Baspur Bangla, RS Pura, Badyal Brahmana, Agra Chak Naka and many other places.

While raising their concern, various Sarpanchs of Suchetgarh said that now being the time to harvest the crops, they have to move from house to field several times in a day and it is not possible to carry papers and show them every time. They threatened to launch a massive protest against the police harassment of these innocent border dwellers does not come to a halt immediately.

Taranjeet Singh Tony appealed the IGP Jammu to look into the matter personally and get it resolved at the earliest.