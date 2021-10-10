Khukrain Charitable Trust donates benches at Jogi Gate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Continuing its philanthropic pursuits, the Khukrain Charitable Trust donated a number of sitting benches to the management of the Cremation Ground, Jogi Gate here.

These benches were formally donated by Chanchal Sethi and Subash Chander Sethi, founder trustee of the Khukrain Trust in presence of Yudhvir Sethi, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, vice president and Trust president Surinder Sarang besides Arun Sethi, Harvinder Singh, Sandeep Dogra and other prominent citizens of Jammu city were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Subash Chander Sethi, the Founder Trustee said that it was the demand put forth by the management of this Cremation Ground that there is a dire need for sitting facility for the senior citizens who come here to attend the cremation of their nears and dears. He added that the Trust management decided to fulfill this genuine demand at the earliest in the interest of the senior citizens who devoted their whole life time for the welfare of society.

He asserted that taking up the requirements at this Cremation Ground as our social responsibility the Trust came forward to extend all possible support in this regard to ensure equitable and overall development of facilities for the society at large.

Senior BJP leader and party vice president, Yudhvir Sethi in his address lauded the endeavours of the Khukrain Charitable Trust for devotedly conducting philanthropic pursuits for the society at large. He urged the financially sound people to get inspired by the regular contributions of this for the benefit of the society and constitute more trusts to contribute for the social cause. He said that it is only the combination of individual and collective efforts that lead to a happy and prosperous society.

Asserting that today there is a dire need for pursuing philanthropic activities, Sethi hoped that more people will come forward and display philanthropy by conducting various activities especially for the benefit of the needy in a mission mode.