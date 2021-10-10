LG’s resolve to establish peace be converted into reality: Chrungoo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader, incharge, Department of Political Feedback, BJP-J&K today said resolve expressed by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha to establish peace needs to be converted into reality.

Chrungoo, who was addressing a webinar on the topic, “Current security scenario in J&K and the Pandit Minorities said “It is gratifying to note that the Government has reiterated its position that the peace won’t be purchased but established and maintained”. Prominent among those who were participating in the webinar included, Utpal Kaul, senior KP leader, Dr. Rajat Mitra, human rights expert, Virender Raina, senior KP leader and Prof Ritu Bakshi, known educationist.

In context of the recent selective killings of the minority community members at their work places in the Valley, he said that these should be seen as a part of the process of ethnic cleansing of Kashmir. In such a situation, the majority community of Kashmir is supposed to assume responsibility, gather guts and oppose such gruesome killings openly and without any fear.

“The efforts of the Government and the administration need support of the society at large. If the society remains silent, it will appear that there is connivance of the society with the selective killings of the minorities in the Valley. There is no doubt that the terrorism has developed a trap for the majority community in the Valley due to a fake narrative of religious connotation. It is for the political leaders, religious figures, intellectuals, social organisations and the media figures among the majority community to bring the society out of this trap and react fearlessly against the genocide of minorities in the Valley”, Chrungoo explained.

He urged the Lt. Governor to announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs fifty lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased minority community members in the UT and also a Government job to their dependents.