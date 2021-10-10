DC Rajouri releases poster of Gojri Film ‘Ye Rodiya’

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 10: At a function organised by Serene Films, Jammu, the Poster and Promo of the Gojri Short Film- ‘Ye Rodiya’ … the untold apathy was released here, today. Besides, the Premier of ‘Ye Rodiya’ was also done. D.C Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Municipal Chairman, (Rajouri) Asif Jatt and senior Artist , Bharat Bhushan was guest of honour on the occasion. After witnessing the film D.C Rajouri besides appreciating the efforts of the artists and technical team of the film also praised the Director of the film Sachin Dhar for transpiring the message envisaged in the film in the most effective way it could have been done. After the Premier of the Gojri Film he distributed certificates among the members of the team present in the Premier Function. The team members of the Gojri Film who were present in the grand premier function were Artists- Balwinder Singh, Ritu Mehra, Ayan Ali and Sunil Koul. Writer- Parvez Malik, Production Asstt.- Rafaquit Malik and Director for the Film- Sachin Dhar along with the Producer.

Impressed with the convincing realistic look given to the Gojri Film, Rajesh Kumar Shavan complimented the Producer of the film for taking such a risk in a non-commercial film for the sake of bringing forth the hardships faced by the Nomadic Tribes (Bakerwals).

He, while referring to the recently launched film policy by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha assured the producer and director of the Film that he would extend full administrative support to them in the forthcoming ventures.

Sachin Dhar was also complimented by other guests for working meticulously on the casting of the film. The artists in the film included Balwinder Singh,Ritu Mehra, Manoj Bhat, Ayan Ali, Sunil Koul, Ulfat Haroon, Pankaj Handoo, Ved Prakash.

The technical team included music and folley- Rajesh Khar. Writer(s)- Parvez Malik and Sachin Dhar, D. O. P- Sameer Pratap Sharma, art director- Virender Sumbly, assistant director- Rajesh Handoo, executive producer- Ritu Mehra, production management- Rajesh Handoo. Editor- Garg. Besides dubbing artists- Sunny Mujoo and Nazuk Bhagat.