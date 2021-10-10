AC approves Rehab package for Ramban families

ST on ATF reduced to one pc

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Revenue Department for rehabilitation of six families whose structures are coming under National Highway Jammu to Srinagar Project at village Dhalwas, Tehsil & District Ramban where a patch of land measuring 4 Kanals and 11 Marlas is required for construction of the NH.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Rehabilitation of these affected families and consequent availability of land patch has removed a major bottleneck in completion of the prestigious project of strategic importance. The Government is keen to ensure early completion of NH-44 to ensure reliable connectivity to Kashmir Valley.

Four laning of NH-44 has been completed at multiple segments. Recently the Navyug tunnel has also been completed which is expected to significantly improve the connectivity to Valley, especially during winters when adverse weather conditions have led to frequent closure of highway in past.

Completion of four laning of NH-44 will play an important role for economic, industrial, social and cultural development, better road connectivity and employment generation opportunities in the region.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council has decided to reduce the Sales Tax Aviation Turbine Fuel to one person.

This decision is part of slew of measures taken by the Government recently to promote air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the air strip at Jammu Airport was extended and consequently, airlines were allowed to operate flights to full capacity. Additionally, late evening flights were allowed both at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. These measures are expected to ensure affordable airfares for flights operating to Jammu and Srinagar airports.

With the reduced airfare on account of reduction in Sales Tax on ATF, the air-traffic is expected to increase which will boost both tourism and economic activities in the region.