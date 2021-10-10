KPC writes PM, demands security for minorities putting up in villages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: President Kashmir Pandit Conference (KPC), Kundan Kashmir today demanded that the PM package employees living in rented accommodations in Kashmir Valley and the Pandits living in villages of different areas in Kashmir be provided immediate security.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Kashmiri showed his serious concern for the safety and security of these people following the selected killings by the terrorists in Valley for last some time. Kashmiri said that fear psychosis have gripped them after the recent unfortunate killings in Kashmir by terrorists and failure of the police to ensure security to them.

He said the police failed to take cognizance of killing of a cop at Wanpoh which was followed by the killing of M L Bindroo a renowned business man of Kashmir, a non Kashmiri Hindu hawker and a local resident and had the security grid been tightened the killing of two teachers could have been averted.

He said the Government should see writing on the wall and take immediate measures to provide security to minority Hindus and Sikhs putting up in Valley. Any delay in this regard will prove catastrophic and it will have serious consequences. He termed the removal of the security pickets from the areas where members of minority community were putting up and their religious places by the Government over some years back was a big mistake and ill advised decision.

Kashmir termed the recent killings a big security and intelligence lapse and urged the Government to immediate steps so that such acts will not take place in future. He also reiterated his demand for settlement of Pandits by carving out a Kashyap State in Valley.